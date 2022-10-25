Police investigate Wethersfield jewelry store burglary

Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Turnpike for a report of a commercial burglary.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield police are investigating after a Wethersfield jewelry store was burglarized Tuesday.

At around 9:57 a.m., Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Turnpike for a report of a commercial burglary.

The responding units found that entry had been forced through an adjacent vacant space.

A search of the business revealed that the suspects had fled before police arrived.

This story is under investigation. Anyone with information contact Detective Justin Hilchuk at 860-721-2900.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com



----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.