x
Crime

Police investigate Wethersfield jewelry store burglary

Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Turnpike for a report of a commercial burglary.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Wethersfield police are investigating after a Wethersfield jewelry store was burglarized Tuesday. 

At around 9:57 a.m., Wethersfield Police Department responded to Fabulous Jewelry at 1410 Berlin Turnpike for a report of a commercial burglary. 

The responding units found that entry had been forced through an adjacent vacant space. 

A search of the business revealed that the suspects had fled before police arrived. 

This story is under investigation. Anyone with information contact Detective Justin Hilchuk at 860-721-2900. 

