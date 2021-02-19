Former MLB player Johnny Damon arrested in Florida, accused of driving under the influence

A former MLB player was arrested in Florida and is accused of drinking and driving, according to an arrest report from the Windermere Police Department.
Johnny Damon, 47, was pulled over Friday morning when officers say they noticed his car kept crossing onto the road's yellow lines and even onto the median, an arrest report said.
Police say when Damon got out of the car he was driving, he "showed signs of intoxication," according to officers. Police say he was unsteady on his feet and was slurring his words.
Officers say when they asked him how much he had to drink, he made a pinching motion with his fingers and said, "just a little bit."
After doing several field sobriety tests, officers say they arrested Damon and a woman who was with him.
Damon played in the MLB from 1995 to 2012. He has played for the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays and the Cleveland Indians.
