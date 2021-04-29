Josh Duggar being held at Washington County jail

Details surrounding his arrest are expected to be released Friday morning.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 33-year-old Josh Duggar, known for his appearances on "19 Kids and Counting" and other headlines, is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

Details surrounding his arrest will be unveiled during a court hearing Friday morning.

Duggar has been accused of molesting his sisters as minors and was sued by a porn star for battery in the past.

The booking information for Duggar lists that he is being held for another department, and no bond has been set.

He was booked into jail on Thursday (April 29) at 1:14 p.m.