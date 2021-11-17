Early prison release denied for former Bridgeport drug dealer convicted of killing 8-year-old murder witness and his mother

The victims’ relatives pleaded that Adrian Peeler, the man convicted in the 1999 killings, be kept locked up.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — A federal judge has ruled that a Connecticut man convicted in the 1999 killings of an 8-year-old murder witness and the boy’s mother will not be getting out of prison anytime soon.

Hearst Connecticut Media reports Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven rejected Adrian Peeler's request to be released as early as next month. The victims’ relatives pleaded that he be kept locked up.

Peeler is serving a 25-year state prison sentence for the 1999 killings of an 8-year-old murder trial witness, B.J. Brown, and the boy's mother, Karen Clarke. That sentence ends next month, and is supposed to be followed by a 35-year federal prison sentence for drug dealing.

Peeler was convicted of shooting Clarke and Brown in their home to prevent the boy from testifying in a shooting case. Brown had witnessed the shooting of rival drug dealer Rudolph Snead by Russell Peeler, Adrian's brother.

Russell Peeler was convicted of conspiracy and sentenced to death for ordering the killings. His sentence was changed to life in prison when the death penalty was repealed.

Adrian Peeler's 25-year state murder conspiracy sentence is set to end next month. He asked that a 35-year consecutive federal sentence for drug dealing be reduced to time served in state prison.

Arterton did reduce the federal sentence to 15 years.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.