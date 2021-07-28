Judge rejects move to reduce bond in Yale graduate student murder case, stays at $20M

The judge says Pan is an extreme risk to the community and himself.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — *Editors' Note: The video above is from July 13*

A New Haven judge rejected an appeal Wednesday from murder suspect Qinxuan Pan’s attorney to have a bond reduced from $20 million to $2 to 3 million.

The judge says Pan is an extreme risk to the community and himself. His attorney says he will appeal once again to the State Supreme Court.

Qinxuan Pan, 30, was arrested back in May in Alabama with seven cell phones, $19,000 in cash, and his father's passport.

Pan, a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Kevin Jiang in New Haven on Feb. 6.

In the hearing, Qinxuan Pan’s attorney, William Gerace, said his client was cooperative, docile when police encountered him. He added that the state had 90% of the information about the case when initially setting $5 million bond.

According to Gerace, the $20 million bond set at arraignment should be reduced to $2 to $3 million.

PAN BOND New Haven judge rejects an appeal from murder suspect Xinxuan Pan’s attorney to have a bond reduced from $20 million to $2-3M. The judge says Pan is an extreme risk to the community and himself. Attorney says he will appeal once again to the CT Supreme Court. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/kVPeUdGcFw — Tony Terzi (@T2Fox61) July 28, 2021

Jiang was shot and killed February 6, in the East Rock neighborhood, near Lawrence and Nicoll Streets, right around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, while he was either in or near his car.

The 26-year-old graduate student, in Yale's School of Environment, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

"We have developed information suggesting that this incident may not have been an actual random act that he in fact was targeted," said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.

This is the fifth murder of a Yale student since 1974. The last having occurred in 2009, when Annie Le, a 24-year-old Yale School of Medicine doctoral student was killed. Raymond Clark III later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 44 years in prison.

Le and Clark, both 24 at the time, worked in the Yale Animal Research Center. She performed medical experiments and he was an animal technician. Her body was discovered behind a wall in that building.

