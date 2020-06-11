Judge rejects John Rowland's request to end probation early

The Republican served as governor from 1995 to 2004, when he resigned amid a corruption case that sent him to prison for 10 months.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A federal judge has rejected former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland’s request to put an early end to his probation period in his second criminal case.

Rowland was released from prison in 2018, nearly a year early from a 30-month sentence for hiding his roles in political campaigns. He asked that his three-year period of supervised release be cut short because it was affecting his job at a Christian prison ministry.

But Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven rejected the request Thursday and said the probationary period wasn't too long for a two-time convict.