Jury finds Hartford man guilty of manslaughter in death of infant daughter

Edwin Babilonia, 28, was found guilty of manslaughter in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor in the death of his daughter.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A jury found a Hartford guilty of manslaughter in the second degree and risk of injury to a minor in the death of his seven-week-old daughter on Thursday.

According to a trial testimony, during the early morning of May 24, 2018, the accused, Edwin Babilonia, 28, and Ashley Perez-Rivera took turns trying to console Emily Babilonia, their seven-week-old daughter. It was said she was crying incessantly. Edwin Babilonia allegedly took the baby into the bathroom where he recklessly shook the baby causing a massive brain bleed and spinal cord injury.

The parents took Emily to the hospital. Her injuries were evaluated by physicians and the Suspected Child Abuse and Neglect team at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, according to trial testimony.

Emily passed away from her injuries on May 28, 2018. Edwin Babilonia and Perez-Rivera were both interviewed and arrested for their involvement in the death of their daughter, according to trial testimony.

Perez-Rivera pleaded guilty to Superior Court to Risk of Injury and Criminally Negligent Homicide for her role in the death of her daughter.

