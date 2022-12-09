Jury finds man guilty of manslaughter in 2019 fatal shooting in Windsor Locks

Antwon Barnes shot Leroy Jefferson forty-two times.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A jury found a Windsor Locks man guilty of 1st Degree Manslaughter and Attempt to Commit 1st Degree Assault on Thursday.

Antwon Barnes’ conviction in Hartford Superior Court stems from the shooting death of Leroy Jefferson, 35, in the hallway of a Windsor Locks apartment building on Oct. 22, 2019.

According to evidence introduced at the trial, Barnes shot the victim 42 times. His arrest warrant says that after he shot Jefferson, he grabbed his ex-girlfriend, put the gun to her face and pulled the trigger, but it didn’t go off.

Barns fled to Bradley Airport where police say he stole another vehicle. He then called his ex-girlfriend while she was at the police department, where a Windsor Locks officer convicted Barnes to turn himself in at the Hartford Police Department.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 2, 2023 in Hartford Superior Court.

