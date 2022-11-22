New Haven man found guilty in 1987 killings of 2 Hamden men

Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths and a man and his adult son in August 1987.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A jury has convicted a New Haven man of killing two people in a Hamden home back in 1987, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday.

Willie McFarland was found guilty of two counts of murder in connection to the deaths of Fred Harris, 59, and his son Greg, 23, in their Hamden home in August 1987.

Their bodies were found bound and their throats slashed in an upstairs bedroom on Aug. 27, 1987, according to evidence introduced at the trial. It was determined that they were killed about a week before they were found. The evidence found at the crime scene linked McFarland to the murderers, officials said.

McFarland was arrested in 2019. At the time of arrest, McFarland was a registered sex offender and had been convicted of multiple sex-related crimes.

In an arrest warrant released after his arrest in 2019, it says McFarland contacted Hartford police from prison in 1996 and gave several interviews and statements, in which he confessed details of the murders.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31, 2023.

