Juvenile arrested in car theft in Meriden involving erratic vehicle crash; another arrest expected

MERIDEN, Conn. — A juvenile accused of being involved in stealing a car in Meriden and crashing another stolen car back in November has been arrested, and another arrest is expected later this week.

On Nov. 5, 2021, at around 12:45 p.m., Meriden police responded to Liberty Street for a report of a stolen Audi.

The caller said a 2-year-old was in the vehicle that was stolen while it was parked, police said. The toddler was found several hundred feet from where the vehicle was stolen, according to police.

Police believe that the suspects in connection to the car theft took the child out of the car and left them on the side of Liberty Street.

Surveillance footage, along with witness accounts, reveals that the suspect that stole the Audi was accompanied by a Hyundai Elantra. Both the Audi and the Hyundai left the scene and traveled east on East Main Street. The Hyundai was erratically passing other cars and ended up crashing into two other vehicles, police said.

The Audi pulled up and the Hyundai driver got into the Audi and they drove off. The Hyundai was totaled in the crash and was later determined it had been stolen. The two other vehicles in the crash were significantly damaged as well, police said.

Police discovered the stolen Audi abandoned in Middletown at around 10:15 p.m.

After investigating, police obtained arrest warrants for two juveniles. The warrants would charge them with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

One juvenile was recently arrested. They were issued a summons and were released to a parent. The other arrest warrant is expected to be served on Wednesday. Both juveniles are from Middletown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Dan McKenna at 203-630-6284 or dmckenna@meridenct.gov.

