Juvenile arrested after crash of stolen vehicle in East Lyme

EAST LYME, Conn. — East Lyme police arrested a juvenile early Sunday at the scene of a stolen car that crashed in town.

Police said at 3:49 am, a Fairhaven Road resident who believed that two people were attempting to break into his vehicle. A responding officer observed two vehicles pulled to the side of the road on Black Point Rd and turned around to make contact.

Police said, as he did, the two vehicles fled. The officer attempted to make a motor vehicle stop but lost sight of the vehicles. A short distance later the officer found that one vehicle had crossed over Pennsylvania Avenue, striking the rock facing at the intersection with Chapman Farm Road. The people in the car fled into the adjacent wooded area. A K9 Unit from the Norwich Police Department responded to assist East Lyme Police and one suspect, believed to be the vehicle operator, was located and taken into custody.

The vehicle which had crashed was found to be stolen from Guilford according to police. The second vehicle was found abandoned on a nearby dead-end street and was found to have been stolen from a home in Niantic.

Police said the suspect that was taken into custody is a 16-year-old juvenile from New Haven. Detectives from the East Lyme Police Department responded to process evidence left in the stolen vehicles and Officers continue to try to identify the other individuals involved.

