Juvenile arrested in connection with robbery that left of 85-year-old woman injured

Police say the robbery occurred in May and the woman fractured her shoulder as a result of it.

HAMDEN, Conn. — A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a robbery back in May that left an elderly woman injured.

On May 17, a woman was placing groceries in her car at the Hamden Plaza on Dixwell Avenue.

The woman was approached by a suspect described as a "dark-skinned male wearing a full face covering." Police said he grabbed her pocketbook's shoulder strap pulling her to the ground.

The woman suffered a fractured shoulder as a result of the incident, say police.

The suspect drove away in a Blue Honda CRV, which police said was stolen earlier in West Haven.

Police say the suspect stole $70, credit cards, and the victim's house keys.

A juvenile from New Haven was brought to the police station on Wednesday by a family member in connection to the incident. Police say the juvenile was the driver of the stolen vehicle.

The suspect was arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree, and assault on an elderly person.

Police said the juvenile was taken to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Both the Meriden and the New Haven Police Departments helped with the investigation. Hamden police said the "investigation is continuing."

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.