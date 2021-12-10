Juvenile accused of sending bomb threat emails targeting Danbury High School

Police said the juvenile was charged with 11 counts of breach of peace, 11 counts of falsely reporting an incident, and 11 counts of threatening.

DANBURY, Conn. — A juvenile was arrested Friday for allegedly sending threatening emails that targeted Danbury High School last week.

On Dec. 3, several Danbury High School teachers and students received an email saying a bomb was in the school. Police were notified and officers immediately responded to the school in addition to the officers already on campus.

Police determined the emails were made within the school and were not credible.

Police said the juvenile was charged with 11 counts of breach of peace, 11 counts of falsely reporting an incident, and 11 counts of threatening.

