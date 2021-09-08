5 teens arrested in East Lyme for vehicle theft after crash, chase

Police said the vehicle they were using was stolen in Westbrook

EAST LYME, Conn. — Five juveniles were arrested Wednesday after allegedly attempting to steal a car, crashing into a cruiser and taking off on foot into the woods.

East Lyme Police were called to a report around 4:25 a.m. of several people wearing ski masks trying to break into a vehicle on Falkner Drive, a news release said.

A resident attempted to stop the individuals, who allegedly fled in another vehicle. When an officer arrived on the scene, police said the suspects hit the front of the cruiser and then fled on foot into the woods.

A search by East Lyme police officers, their K9, a Connecticut State Police K9 Unit, and officers from Waterford located five individuals. They were taken into custody.

The vehicle they were driving had been stolen from Westbrook, police said.

One of the juveniles had an active warrant for previous criminal activity and was turned over to juvenile probation in Bridgeport. As a result of the incident, one East Lyme police officer suffered a minor back injury, while a juvenile arrestee suffered a reported minor injury to his foot as a result of his fleeing into the woods. The juvenile was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for evaluation of his injury.

East Lyme police said they are working with other shoreline police departments to see if this vehicle may have had in other criminal activity in the area.

The charges are as follows:

Juvenile male, age 15 from Seymour: Larceny 1st by possession, Conspiracy to commit Larceny 1st, Criminal attempt at Burglary 3rd, Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3rd, Assault 3rd

Juvenile male, age 15 from West Haven: Larceny 1st by possession, Conspiracy to commit Larceny 1st, Criminal attempt at Burglary 3rd, Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3rd

Juvenile male, age 14 from New Haven: Larceny 1st by possession, Conspiracy to commit Larceny 1st, Criminal attempt at Burglary 3rd, Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3rd

Juvenile male, age 16 from New Haven: Larceny 1st by possession, Conspiracy to commit Larceny 1st, Criminal attempt at Burglary 3rd, Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3rd

Juvenile male, age 17 from New Haven: Larceny 1st by possession, Conspiracy to commit Larceny 1st, Criminal attempt at Burglary 3rd, Conspiracy to commit Burglary 3rd

