Kent Mawhinney's bond reduced

STAMFORD, Conn. — The bond for suspect Kent Mawhinney was lowered Thursday.

Attorney Lee Gold tells FOX61, Mawhinney's bond was reduced from $2 million to $246,000. It will be secured with both cash and real estate.

Mawhinney is a suspect in the Jennifer Dulos investigation which began when she went missing in 2019. He is being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Gold says his client is being released on "compassionate grounds" to see his ailing father in Florida. He added he does not have a day when this transaction will take place.

Mawhinney will have to wear a GPS monitor during his release and will not return to prison after his visit to his father. He will be free on bond until his trial and outcome.