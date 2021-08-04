'Key piece of evidence' found in connection with 2007 Hartford double homicide

Police say two victims were shot amnd killed following a botched robbery attempt.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have found what they call a "key piece of evidence" in connection with a 2007 double homicide cold case.

A combined force of law enforcement from Hartford Police Department, CT state Attorney Cold Case Unit, and the FBI seized a car from a West Hartford resident on Barton Street Wednesday morning.

In July of 2007, Kent McLaurin and Xion Davidson were shot and killed following a botched robbery attempt on Capitol Avenue. The Hartford Courant reported they were both teenagers.

Police added new information that came to light which resulted in the search warrant.

Anyone with information about this case in particular or any other case is asked to call Hartford Police Department's tip line at 860-722-TIPS.

