‘Kid-friendly Tinder’ | Plainfield girl found in Moosup motel with 22-year-old Boston-area man: Warrant

Connor S. Tidd of Quincy, Mass. posted a $500,000 bond Thursday at Danielson Superior Court.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — Connor S. Tidd of Quincy, Massachusetts walked out of Superior Court in Danielson Thursday after posting a $500,000 bond. He drove away in a truck with Massachusetts plates after Plainfield Police charged him with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree sexual assault stemming from an incident on March 18.

According to the 8-page warrant for his arrest, police found Tidd inside the Elite Inn in Moosup with a 13-year-old Plainfield girl. Police said Tidd wouldn’t provide his name or age but did say he was “old enough to get in trouble.”

But what led police to the motel started over a month earlier in February on the social media app called Purp, which the 13-year-old girl said is the “kid-friendly version” of the popular dating app, Tinder, where Tidd described himself as a 15-year-old boy, the warrant states.

Tidd and the girl began “dating” which moved to the social media app Snapchat, court documents state. The girl suggested she wanted to try cannabis gummies with Tidd writing, “What do I get in return little one?” according to the warrant.

Police discovered the messages on the girl’s computer minutes after she reportedly snuck out of her parent’s home, got picked up by Tidd, and was found inside the Elite Inn “crouched down in the shower portion of the bathroom and Tidd hiding behind the door.”

“Remember that everybody is entitled to innocent until proven guilty,” said Tidd’s attorney Mathew Olkin. “We just learned today of these allegations we have not seen any evidence to support them yet.”

Our cameras were not allowed inside Superior Court where Tidd was arraigned on first-degree kidnapping, second-degree sex assault, and risk of injury among other charges.

A worker at Elite Inn told FOX61 that police went door-to-door until a man said he saw the girl and pointed at room 121.

Police said they recovered a THC gummy container, sex toys, duct tape, and a Swiss Army knife inside.

The girl told authorities she had consensual intercourse with Tidd.

Mathew Olkin added, “People should withhold their judgments until Connor’s had a chance to tell his side of the story and when that happens, I believe people will see the case differently.”

According to the warrant, Tidd told the girl he did the same thing to another girl but didn’t say who.

Tidd is due back in court on June 16.

Samaia Hernandez is a reporter for FOX61 News. She can be reached at shernandez@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

