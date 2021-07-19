Suspect holds victims at knifepoint, forces them to drive to store to buy phone in West Hartford: Police

The incident began in Hartford and then ended at the Xfinity store on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A suspect was arrested in West Hartford Monday afternoon after allegedly kidnapping two victims and forcing them to drive to West Hartford.

West Hartford police say they responded to the Xfinity Store on New Britain Avenue after receiving calls of someone holding two people by knifepoint.

A knife was recovered by officers from 28-year-old Hartford resident Alexandra Pennell, who was arrested.

Police say that Pennell reportedly assaulted one of the victims and then forced both of them to drive to the store to buy a new phone at knifepoint.

While at the store, one of the victims called 911 and police soon arrived at the scene. It was determined by police that everyone involved knew each other. Police said the second victim had a protective order in place and had been recently assaulted.

Pennell is charged with two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, two counts of unlawful restraint, criminal attempt of robbery in the first degree, threatening in the second degree, assault in the third degree, criminal violation of a protective order, and breach of peace. They were held on a $150,000 bond.

