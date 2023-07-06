Ansonia man kidnapped, assaulted woman in Norwalk, suspect arrested

Enrique Rivas-Castillo, 23, of Ansonia, was charged with Kidnapping 2nd, and other crimes.

NORWALK, Connecticut — An Ansonia man has been charged Thursday with kidnapping and other crimes that included a chase on I-95.

Enrique Rivas-Castillo, 23, of Ansonia, was charged with Kidnapping 2nd, Unlawful Restraint 1st, Threatening 2nd, Violation of Conditions of Release, Interfering/Resisting Arrest, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession with Intent to Sell Hallucinogenic Substances, Reckless Driving, and Engaging Police in Pursuit. He was held on a $1 million bond.

On Wednesday, Norwalk Police said they received a call that Rivas-Castillo had threatened the victim over the phone. When they investigated, they determined that Rivas-Castillo was at the victim’s residence in Norwalk and threatened to assault the victim. The victim ran out of the home, but Rivas-Castillo chased the victim, eventually grabbing the victim and pulling the victim into his vehicle.

Police said he drove the victim onto I-95 and eventually an unknown exit, driving onto a dead-end street where he began punching the victim. The victim was able to escape, but he grabbed the victim, striking and slamming the victim’s face on the ground. Rivas-Castillo then dragged the victim back to the car and then drove to his home in Ansonia. The victim reported being drugged and awoke on July 4 when Rivas-Castillo assaulted the victim again. The victim escaped again and was able to return home.

Rivas-Castillo was arrested by Ansonia Police for the incident in Ansonia.

While the victim was safe at the Norwalk Police Department, Officers received information that Rivas-Castillo was in Norwalk looking for the victim. Patrol Division Officers immediately began searching for Rivas-Castillo. He was quickly located driving however when officers attempted to stop him, he led police on a pursuit through South Norwalk and onto Interstate 95 eastbound. Rivas-Castillo exited I-95 in Westport but then drove back onto the highway westbound. The pursuit ended in Stamford after he struck multiple police cars. He then fled his vehicle, jumping off the I-95 overpass near exit 6. He was quickly taken into custody with the help of the Stamford Police Department. He was transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation. Once he was released, he was transported back to the Norwalk Police Department where he was charged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Police Department at (203)854-3000.

