Kidnapping victim rescued by state police; suspect from Pennsylvania arrested

Police were notified that a suspect had an extraditable warrant and was wanted by Pennsylvania police.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — State police rescued a kidnapping victim after being contacted by authorities in Pennsylvania that a robbery suspect was traveling through Connecticut.

Police said Tuesday they were notified by the Bethlehem Police Department that 41-year-old Jose Claudio-Diaz was traveling north on Route 15 and had an extraditable warrant.

The vehicle Claudio-Diaz was driving was spotted northbound on Route 15 near exit 46 in Fairfield. Police pulled it over and learned that a woman was inside the vehicle against her will.

Police said Claudio-Diaz had taken the woman across state lines without her consent.

Police arrested Claudio-Diaz and he's been charged with kidnapping and assault on a police officer.

Claudio-Diaz is being held on a $300,000 bond.

