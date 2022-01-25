Kidnapping suspect arrested at Wethersfield motel

Suspect was wanted out of West Hartford in connection with several charges

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Police took a kidnapping suspect into custody Tuesday afternoon after a caller tipped them off that he was at a local motel.

Around 10:20 a.m. a caller tipped police off that Edward Casares, 42, was in Room 131 at the Motel 6 on Silas Deane Highway. Police said Casares had an active arrest warrant from West Harford Police Department on charges of Risk of Injury to a Minor, two counts of Kidnapping in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, and Breach of Peace in the Second Degree.

Due to the seriousness of the charges, and Casares' criminal history, police said the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team was activated to contact Casares and work to initiate a surrender. At approximately around 12:50 p.m. hours, Casares surrendered to CREST without incident and was then turned over to West Hartford Police Department.

This is a developing story

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.