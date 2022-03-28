2 kids in DCF care after US Marshals arrest Rhode Island fugitives in Waterbury

After a three-month, multi-state investigation, investigators tracked the two fugitives to an address in Waterbury.

WATERBURY, Conn — Two fugitives out of Rhode Island were taken into custody in Connecticut on Monday, and two young children are now under state care after a months-long investigation that got the U.S. marshals involved.

Jesueily Sanchez, 25, and Tyshaun Peete, 28, fled from Rhode Island to Connecticut with their two minor children, officials said.

In December 2021, the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force started an investigation into Sanchez for charges of cruelty to/neglect of a child, and into Peete for failure to appear on firearm and resisting arrest charges.

After a three-month, multi-state investigation, investigators tracked the two fugitives to an address in Waterbury.

Rhode Island investigators, along with the U.S. Marshals and Waterbury police, arrested Sanchez and Peete in an apartment.

Their two children were also in the apartment, and they were safely removed from there and put into the care of Connecticut DCF, officials said. One of the kids was listed in Rhode Island as missing and endangered, and a court order was issued granting Rhode Island's DCF custody.

Waterbury police will pursue additional charges of risk of injury to a child and cruelty to a person against both suspects, officials said. Sanchez and Peete will eventually be expedited to Rhode Island to face outstanding criminal charges.

“This case is the reason why the United States Marshals Service has created a Missing Child Unit and has the authority to assist state and local police departments in the recovery of missing and endangered children,” said Robert Charette, Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Rhode Island in a press release. “The toddlers recovered today did not have a voice to advocate for themselves. They were living in unimaginable conditions of squalor and abuse. I commend the work of my Deputy U.S. Marshals here in Rhode Island, the Rhode Island State Police, Deputy U.S. Marshals in Connecticut, and the Waterbury Police Department in recovering these toddlers this morning. The relentlessness displayed by these investigators is why these toddlers are now safe.”

“Through its nationwide reach and established partnerships with state and local police departments, the U.S. Marshals Service is particularly well-positioned to aid in the recovery of missing and endangered children,” said acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Connecticut Lawrence J. Bobnick. “Today’s recovery of two young children from such tragic conditions was the culmination of countless hours of investigation and is a testament to the dedication of all the talented law enforcement officers involved. Additionally, the U.S. Marshals Service would like to thank the Connecticut Department of Children and Families and the health care workers at Waterbury Hospital for standing ready to assist in the recuperation of these young children.”

