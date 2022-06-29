Lamont issues $25,000 reward for information on 2012 homicide victim

Diana Eichler was found inside a drainage tunnel on Miner Street in Middletown by hikers.

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — Gov. Ned Lamont has issued a $25,000 reward for information on the murder of a New Britain woman in 2012.

Diana Eichler, 30, a mother from New Britain, was discovered by hikers inside a drainage tunnel of Miner Falls on Miner Street in Middletown.

The Middletown Police Department has continued to investigate the case since then following numerous leads for the past 10 years.

The Middletown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving this heinous crime and bringing the person responsible to justice. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective C. Iovene at 860-638-4148.

