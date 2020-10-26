Large amount of animals seized by police in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police have recovered a large number of animals living inside a Hamden home Monday.
During the morning of October 26, members of the Hamden Animal Control Division executed a search and seizure of a home on Blue Hills Avenue. They were helped by animal control units from the state, Cheshire, East Haven, North Haven, and Southbury.
When the officers entered the house, they said they were greeted by two larges rats. After a sweep of the home, officers seized 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels, and an owl.
One of the dogs was said to be "lifeless" and officers also found thee dead animals, including two cats and a woodchuck.
The animals were transported to Mount Carmel Veterinary Hospital, North Haven Animal Hospital, and Ridgehill Animal Hospital for treatment. The dead animals will receive a necropsy.
The home was deemed "inhabitable" by the Quinnipiac Valley Health District. The investigation is ongoing.