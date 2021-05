The incident is near Colt Park.

There is a large police presence Tuesday evening on a street near Colt Park.

FOX61's Gaby Molina is on the scene and will have more details as they become available.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.