Large-scale drug bust in Portland motorcycle club: police

PORTLAND, Conn. — A large-scale drug bust was made at a motorcycle club in Portland, Connecticut State Police said.

After a months long investigation, police said they served a search warrant.

Police say controlled substances were being distributed in an underground operation. Among the substances being distributed were marijuana and mushrooms.

Two firearms were also found, police said.

Police said residents brought concerns to authorities about people parking near local baseball fields and using while kids were playing games.

Police say there is no continued threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

