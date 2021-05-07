CT lawmakers discuss juvenile crime and violence

Connecticut has seen multiple incidents of juvenile crime that has turned deadly like in New Britain or Danbury.

Connecticut lawmakers are planning on meeting Wednesday to discuss the problem of juvenile crime and violence in the state.

Over the last several weeks, the state has seen incidences of juvenile crime from Enfield to Danbury.

Last week, a man was killed when he was jogging by a car that was in a chase with New Britain police. It turned out the car was stolen and the driver, who was eventually arrested, had been arrested 13 times in the last 3 1/2 years for charges like assault with a knife and reckless driving.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart tweeted after the arrest, criticizing Connecticut's juvenile system.

"And this is why. Exactly why," said Mayor Stewart. "Somebody's life could've been saved but this was a complete failure of the Connecticut juvenile justice system, if you can say there even is one."

As of this time, the second person inside the car has not been arrested by police.

Another example happened in Hartford when a 19-year-old was charged with the murder of a 3-year-old.

Senate Republic Leader Kevin Kelly (R-Stratford) said he looked forward to discussing this issue with juvenile crime.

"I look forward to participating in any conversations on making Connecticut a safer place. Devastating juvenile car thefts have dominated the headlines over the last few days. Lives have been lost. It is a situation that is both heartbreaking and infuriating," said Senator Kelly. "The severity of this situation makes it all the more pressing that any conversation on juvenile car thefts must also be a conversation about all areas of public safety.

Kelly added. "We must have a conversation and develop a comprehensive plan that addresses justice issues, police accountability, record erasure, opportunity, and support systems. Democrat policies are not working. We must revisit laws in place today and consider the impact they are having in practice. People don’t feel safe. Violence is increasing. Children are being killed. The shootings and stabbings in our cities cannot be ignored. Red Cross is facing a severe blood shortage in Connecticut because demand from trauma cases is so high. We must bring our state back to a time when people felt safe in every city and town. The solution is not a quick or easy one. It requires bringing all perspectives together and a deep dive into what is and isn't working."

