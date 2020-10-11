Lawyer sentenced after stealing $1.4 million from charity founded to help vets and military families

According to the US Attorney's office, the 69-year-old Litchfield man took money form the Friends of Fisher House.

HARTFORD, Conn — A 69-year-old lawyer was sentenced Monday after he was found guilty of stealing money for a charity founded to help veterans and military families.

The United States Attorney's office says Kevin Creed stole $1.4 million from a charity he created called Friends of Fisher House. The Fisher House Foundation builds comfort homes on the grounds of military and Veteran Affairs medical centers where veterans and their families can stay for no cost while they get treatment at the VA hospital.

Court documents show Creed ran the Creed Law Firm in Bristol.

Creed claimed the charity was to raise money to support the building and maintenance of a Fisher House comfort home in West Haven. He asked for money at fairs, carnivals, and supermarkets. He also held fundraising events like the Bristol half-marathon and 10K foot race.

Friends of Fisher House made a $1 million donation in 2015 to help with the construction of the West Haven Fisher House, while Creed took $1.4 million and used it for personal and law firm expenses.

The judge ordered Creed to make full restitution. Creed pled guilty of one count of wire fraud in 2019 and is required to report to prison on February 10, 2021. He was sentenced to 42 months in prison.