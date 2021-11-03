Ledyard homicide suspect sought, considered armed and dangerous: police

The suspect, identified as Steward Holeman, also used to live in Hartford and New Britain, police said.

LEDYARD, Conn. — Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged murder that took place Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the suspect is considered "armed and dangerous."

Ledyard police released a photo of Steward Holeman, 34, who has an active warrant for his arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Robin Lane on Tuesday.

Police said a man was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon.

Holeman was last seen on Williams Street in New London on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officials described Holeman as a light-skinned Black male, about 5’11 and weighing about 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Holeman is said to have prominent tattoos including two teardrops near his right eye and tattoos on both sides of the neck.

Police did not release any additional information on the shooting nor identified any victims.

Holeman has former addresses in Hartford and New Britain.

Anyone with information should immediately contact Ledyard Police at 860-464-6400.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

