Ledyard man annoyed by girlfriend's dog jumping on him, stabs dog: Police

LEDYARD, Conn. — A Ledyard man is facing animal cruelty charges after stabbing his girlfriend's dog.

It happened when David Cooper, 51, was at home Tuesday with his girlfriend and her dog, police said. Cooper allegedly became annoyed by the dog jumping on him and ended up stabbing the dog near the neck with a small knife, according to police.

The girlfriend took the dog to the Groton/Ledyard Veterinary Hospital, where police said the medium-sized dog was treated and released. Officers were notified of the incident when the vet called police.

Cooper was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.

