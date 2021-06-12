Ledyard police officer struck by hit-and-run driver during traffic stop

LEDYARD, Conn. — Ledyard Police say one of their officers escaped a very close call overnight, as a car struck him while he was conducting a traffic stop on Route 2.
Police say that about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the officer was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 2 just west of Watson Rd. There are four travel lanes in this section of Route 2, two westbound and two eastbound. The officer had just arrested a driver for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. As he was speaking with the occupants of the accused’s vehicle, a grey or dark-colored, four-door sedan struck the officer with the passenger side mirror of their vehicle -- and continued without stopping. The Ledyard officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Backus Hospital in Norwich.
The Ledyard Police Department is looking for assistance to locate and identify the evading operator and the vehicle involved. Please contact Sgt. Eric Bushor with any information at 860-464-6400.