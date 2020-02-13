Residents urge Ledyard leaders to address anti-Semitic graffiti

The swastika was spray painted over a homemade Trump sign

LEDYARD, Conn. — Residents in Ledyard said they wouldn't be as concerned about a recent anti-Semitic incident if it was the first time a public display of racism appeared in town, but many claim it's happened before.

On Saturday, police discovered a gold swastika spray-painted over a pro-Trump sign. Residents report this is the third discrimination related incident within the last two years.

“There was an incident with a noose hanging in one of our playgrounds and there was also an incident of tiki torches being on proud display,” resident Adrienne Parad said.

Torches were one of the lighting devices used when white supremacists marched through Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

“Right after Charlottesville, Virginia, we had tiki torches that were installed at the corner of Ledger highway and Route 117,” Ledyard Democratic Town Committee Chairman Marty Wood said.

This time, it was a swastika painted on a homemade political sign, posted on property along Gallup Hill Road behind Ledyard High School.

The sign read “go Trump, Schiff liar” referring to Adam Schiff, a US congressman who played a role in the president’s impeachment trial. The sign has since been removed by police and has been re-placed with a new pro-trump sign.

At the town hall meeting Wednesday night, many residents urged town officials to issue a statement condemning such acts. In response, Mayor Fred Allyn denounced the symbol in a formal response.

“No other symbol in the word elicits a more negative emotion and fear than the swastika,

there is no place for it in town and no place for its use in politics or otherwise,” Allyn said.