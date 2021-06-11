Police seek witnesses of deadly shooting in Litchfield

Connecticut State Police released several pictures of two specific ars traveling east on Route 202 during the afternoon of June 7.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police are looking for any potential witnesses that may have seen a deadly shooting in Litchfield earlier this week.

Police are looking for anyone who was traveling in the area of Route 202 in Litchfield between 4:40 p.m. and 5 p.m. on June 7 and may have witnessed any "erratic operation or interactions" between two cars traveling eastbound.

Pictures released by police show two cars described as a 2002 brown Saab 9-3SE with a Connecticut license plate and a 2016 black Audi A5 convertible, also with a Connecticut license plate.

Any witnesses are asked to call Detective Tufano #426 at 860-626-7922 or email.

On Monday, troopers found 39-year-old Matthew Bromley shot and killed outside in the Cramer & Anderson law parking lot on West Street.

The law firm released a statement regarding police releasing Bromley's identity to the press:

Cramer & Anderson LLP was informed this afternoon via a State Police press release of the identity of the victim involved in yesterday’s tragic incident. We express our condolences to the family of Matthew Bromley at this difficult time.

We have conducted a review of client records and found no record of Mr. Bromley ever being a client of the firm, or being a listed adversarial party.

The firm continues to cooperate with investigative authorities.

The subject of the investigation has been identified as Robert Fisher.

"We do believe that they know of one another but in terms of the exact relationship to one another, that's unknown," said Josue Dorelus, spokesperson for State Police on Tuesday.

Police have not called Fisher a suspect at this time. They said he was a legal and licensed gun carrier and is cooperating with police.

⁦@CT_STATE_POLICE⁩ is looking for anyone who was traveling in the area of Rt. 202 in Litchfield this past Monday between 4:30p-5:00p who may have been a witness to any erratic driving or interaction of these two cars. It’s a 2016 black Audi A5 convertible & ‘02 brown Saab. pic.twitter.com/5l1hFSnRep — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) June 11, 2021

