Man arrested after stealing Waterbury police car

During a brief struggle with a police officer, the suspect was able break free and jumped into the driver's seat of the police cruiser. He then ignited a chase.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Kristian Rivera was arrested on February 12. Police said that he stole a police car and ignited a chase that ended in the nearby town of Seymour.

On October 5, 2019, police began to investigate a robbery that took place at a gas station on Wolcott Street. The suspect jumped into the car while the owner was pumping gas and drove away. The owner's hand got stuck in the handle of the gas pump and was dragged. She fell, hitting her face and received cuts and bruises.

Through an investigation, police identified Rivera,33, as the suspect in this robbery. Police said that Rivera has an extensive criminal history throughout the Waterbury area and state for such crimes as robbery, larceny, and burglary.

Early in the morning of February 12, a Waterbury officer saw a person walking on Porter Street. The officer recognized that it was Rivera.

The officer called for backup and then tried to approach Rivera but Rivera took off running. During the chase, the officer tackled Rivera to the ground and a fight began.

Rivera was able to get up and run to the police cruiser. He got into the car and drove away. The officer was take to the local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The police cruiser was found in Seymour in the area of Great Hill Road and Holbrook Road. Seymour and State Police began to help Waterbury police look for Rivera.

The suspect was found on Squantuck Road and taken into custody. Police said that Rivera had a glass crack pipe and a small amount of crack on him when he was arrested. The stolen police car was damaged by Rivera and was towed to Waterbury.

Rivera is facing several charges such as assault on a police officer and interfering with an officer for this incident. He is also facing charges for the theft on October 5.

Police said that Rivera has outstanding warrants for his arrested from the following police departments: CSP-Troop A, CSP Troop I, Glastonbury, Watertown, West Hartford, Derby, Torrington and South Windsor.