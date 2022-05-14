Manchester store owner arrested for allegedly soliciting sexual favors from minors

Police said the suspect was providing children with THC and tobacco vape pens in return.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The owner of the Manchester Mini Mart was arrested on Friday for allegedly soliciting sexual favors from high school-aged students in exchange for providing them with THC and tobacco vape pens.

Muhammed Adrees, 40, of Manchester had been under investigation by Manchester police since April when they were tipped off on these allegations at his store. After an extensive investigation, an arrest warrant was issued and he surrendered himself to the police on Friday.

Adrees was charged with two counts of 4th-degree sexual assault and two counts of risk of injury to a child.

Adrees was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

Manchester police ask that if you have any information related to the investigation, contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500 or the lead investigator, Detective Jason Pontz, at (860) 645-5545.

