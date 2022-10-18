' I just want to know why' | Madison Police Department to face State Supreme Court for Madison cold case

The case known as the “Murder on Middle Beach” has caught the country’s attention, after being turned into a documentary on HBO.

MADISON, Conn. — There are new developments in a Connecticut cold case, more than a decade old.

One of the filmmakers, the son of the victim, Barbara Hamburg, is fighting a judge’s order for police to turn over more files in his mother’s murder investigation.

Now, the case takes a new step forward, as final arguments will be made before the State Supreme court.

“My mom was my best friend and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t feel her absence,” said Hamburg.

It’s been 12 and a half years since Madison Hamburg last spoke with his mom, Barbara who was murdered in their Madison home on March 3rd, 2010.

“As for the person who murdered my mom… I just want to know why,” said Hamburg.

And he has been trying to find out that answer for years… more recently in 2020 with an HBO series that examines Madison's journey to try to solve the case.

“It became kind of a journey of finding out more about her and getting an opportunity to know my parents as a person, which is kind of, growing up, that was taken from me,” said Hamburg.

But on his journey to find out the ins and out of who Barbara was beyond the title of mom, he said he’s hit a brick wall.

“After months of not hearing back from the I submitted a Freedom of Information Act request to have more access to the case files and have more information about my mom's death and why it went unsolved,” said Hamburg, “They said they were going to release a few thousand pages of case files and then after going through them that’s when we realized case files were missing.”

He said they then requested those missing case files but: “The MPD decided to appeal the request all together,” said Hamburg.

This began their years-long journey through the court system, eventually putting the case in the hands of the Connecticut Supreme Court, who will hear the final arguments in this legal battle.

While in mediation in appellate court, the Connecticut Supreme Court took over the case, and will hear the final arguments in this legal battle.

“What I’m hoping to get are the files that were supposed to be given to me,” said Hamburg, “Hopefully, this story can set an example and precedent for at least this state and hopefully the country to re-examine how law enforcement interacts with the families of homicide victims.”

After the hearing on Wednesday, the State Supreme Court will deliberate to see if those documents will be released.

No timetable yet as to when they might rule in this case.

We reached out to Madison Police for further comment and are still waiting to hear back.

DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.

