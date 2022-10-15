Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn

Major Crimes responded to the scene as well which is active.

BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn.

Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.

Police said that the information provided about this incident is fluid and may change in the future.

