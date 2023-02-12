Man accused of assaulting Hamden school custodian arrested

Jordan Richards, 32, is in custody after he was found by the New York City Police Department

HAMDEN, Conn. — The suspect accused of assaulting a Wintergreen School custodian in late January was arrested Sunday in New York City.

Jordan Richards, 32, is in custody after he was found by the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

NYPD have since notified the Hamden Police Department of his arrest.

Richards was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant out of Hamden, obtained on Feb. 4. Police said he is the suspect in the assault at Wintergreen School on Jan. 31.

Richards has the following charges awaiting him in Connecticut, robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree, larceny in the second degree, larceny in the third degree, interfering with an emergency Call, and illegal use of a payment card, with a court-set bond of $750,000.

NYPD said Richards is being charged as a fugitive from justice. Over the course of the last week, Richards has evaded efforts to take him into custody. He is suspected of engaging various law enforcement agencies in pursuits between Hamden and New York.

On Jan. 31, 2023, the school custodian reported to Wintergreen after an alarm was triggered around 5 a.m. While at the school, the custodian was confronted by a person who illegally entered the building. Police said the custodian asked the suspect to leave and the suspect assaulted him, which resulted in the custodian getting injured.

Less than an hour later, at around 5:55 a.m., the Hamden Police Department responded to the school for the report of an assault. The suspect stole the victim's wallet, keys, and car, police said. The victim was transported to the hospital with facial injuries.

