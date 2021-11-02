Man accused of sexual assault in Windsor Locks met victims through social media: Police

According to the arrest warrant, the victim told police the two started talking on Snapchat about two weeks prior.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A man accused of at least four sexual assaults in Connecticut, appeared in Hartford Superior Court Thursday, in relation to an incident that happened in Windsor Locks on January 3rd. Police say 25-year-old Akin Warner is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in his car.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim told police the two started talking on Snapchat about two weeks prior. She told police the suspect lied about his age, telling her he was 16, not 25. According to the warrant, the suspect pressure the victim to drink three sips of alcohol, and that she felt "groggy and couldn't put her thoughts or verbal speech together." She then described being sexually assaulted in the back seat of his car, during which she passed out twice and "the next thing she remembered she was waking up in her own vehicle."

State Police were also looking for the suspect for two sexual assaults that had occurred back in November, in which the victims also spoke to the suspect via Snapchat and the app Yolo. State Police say in one of those incidents, the victim was given vodka.

Windsor Police also charged Warner with sexual assault, for an incident in January in which he is also accused of meeting the victim through social media and giving her alcohol.

"We always have to pay attention to what kids are doing online because they may not realize what's going on, and they may leave the house thinking they're going to meet a friend, when really it's a serial predator," said Lucy Nolan with the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence.

She says, part of the alliance's work, is offering parents help with talking to their children about the potential dangers of social media.

"We can really help navigate those discussions that can often be very, very difficult discussions," said Nolan.

Police say they expect Warner to face additional charges, and suspect there may be more victims. Nolan says if there are more victims, they can also reach out to the alliance for help on what to do next.

"The trauma from sexual assault, sometimes people just shut down, they don't know what to do, they don't think anyone believes them, they think they're at fault, they're never at fault," said Nolan.