Hartford man arrested after allegedly sexually abusing a child

32-year-old Jesus Manuel Figueroa was arrested and charged after being accused of sexually abusing a child minor.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was taken into custody on Wednesday and was charged after allegedly sexually abusing a minor child.

The Manchester Police Department Child Investigations Unit was informed in May 2022 that a 32-year-old man, Jesus Manuel Figueroa, was suspected of sexually abusing a child.

Police said detectives conducted an extensive investigation and a warrant for the arrest of Figueroa was issued. Manchester investigators and members of the Hartford Police Department Violent Crimes Unit took Figueroa into custody.

Figueroa was charged with 4 counts of Sexual Assault in the First degree. 3 counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree. 1 count of Strangulation or Suffocation in the Third Degree and 7 counts of Risk of Injury to/Impairing Morals of a Minor.

Figueroa is currently being held on a court-set $750,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court at GA-12 in Manchester on Thursday.

If you have any information related to this investigation, contact the Manchester Police Department.

