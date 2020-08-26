Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in water from New Britain Water Department

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Police arrested 59-year-old Daniel St. Laurent after a long investigation lasting several months. St. Laurent is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars in water services from the city.
The police investigation found St. Laurent had multiple properties across the city. Officers working with the New Britain Water Department, found several water meters at the properties owned by St. Laurent had tampered. Police say the suspect stole $2,862.96.
St. Laurent is being charged with larceny in the first degree, larceny in the second degree, and theft of water. He is scheduled to be in court on September 22.