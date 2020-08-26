Man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in water from New Britain Water Department

Police say the 59-year-old man had multiple properties within the city, stealing water from the New Britain Water Department.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Police arrested 59-year-old Daniel St. Laurent after a long investigation lasting several months. St. Laurent is being accused of stealing thousands of dollars in water services from the city.

The police investigation found St. Laurent had multiple properties across the city. Officers working with the New Britain Water Department, found several water meters at the properties owned by St. Laurent had tampered. Police say the suspect stole $2,862.96.