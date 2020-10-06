Man accused of shooting woman in West Haven

Police are now searching for the suspect. He is wanted for assault with a firearm.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with the shooting of a woman.

Nathan Collins is accused on assault with a firearm. Nathan allegedly fired several shots in a parking lot at the victim. She was hit by a bullet, which caused serious injury.

Collins,29, is a white man about 5'5" and 230 lbs. Police do not know if Collins is driving a vehicle and his last known addresses are all in West Haven.

The gun used in the shooting has not been found by officers and police are asking anyone who sees Collins to not approach Collins.