Man accused of robbing gas station store arrested: Southington police

The Southington man demanded money from both stores and claimed he had a gun, according to police.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Southington man is accused of trying to rob a convenience store and later robbing a gas station on Thursday.

Southington police were alerted to an attempted armed robbery around 12:34 p.m. Thursday at the Go Happy Mart on 2110 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.

A man, later identified as Kyle Witkoski, 36, went into the Go Happy Mart, demanded money and stated he had a gun, an employee told police.

An employee said they would get the money from the back room and convinced Witkoski to wait outside, according to police. When Witkoski went outside, they locked the door. He eventually left in a waiting vehicle.

Around 12:39 p.m., police got a call of an armed robbery at Fleet Gas on 2211 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.

According to police, Witkoski entered the store and said “give me all your hundreds, don’t touch the phone, and don’t call the police!”

The employee replied that he did not have any cash in the register, police said.

Witkoski stated he had a gun, but when the employee asked to see the gun, Witkoski refused to show him, police said.

The employee then offered Witkoski $20, which he accepted. Witkoski then left the store and got into a waiting vehicle, police said.

Police caught up with the vehicle, which was determined to be a taxi service. Witkoski told the driver he was trying to cash a check at the stores they stopped at, police said. The driver questioned Witkoski about the suspicious activity they started to notice, but Witkoski denied any criminal behavior, police said.

Police seized the stolen $20, which was used to pay the driver, officers said.

Witkoski was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, larceny, breach of peace, and drug possession.

He is being held on a $60,000 bond.

