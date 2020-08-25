Man accused shooting illegal fireworks causing a large brushfire

The fire happened on June 21 in the area of Chestnut Street and Kings Highway.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in connection with a large brush fire that placed homes in danger.

On June 21, the Fairfield Police Department responded to reports of a firework show in the area of Chestnut Street and Kings Highway. Officers saw a brush fire near the Metro-North Train tracks in a marsh behind Chestnut Street.

Soon the Fairfield Fire Department responded as the brush fire grew larger and threatened nearby houses. More fire departments arrived on the scene to assist Fairfield put out the fire. It took several hours to put the fire out and three firefighters suffered minor injuries. They were brought to the hospital briefly and released.

The fire burned about 80 square yards and was about 20 yards away from the train tracks which has high tension wires and cables.

An investigation began and through witness statements, interviews, and digital media arrested Steven Botelho. He turned himself over to police on August 24.