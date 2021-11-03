Man arrest in connection with Norwich 2020 shooting

Police say the shooting happened on September 27, 2020 inthe area of Merchants Avenue near Fontaine Court.

NORWICH, Conn. — A man was arrested in connection with a 2020 shooting on Wednesday.

Police responded to the area of Merchants Avenue near Fontaine Court for a report of shots fired.

Officers found shell casings in the street near a multi-family apartment building. No one was injured and the building was not struck.

Police say the shooting appeared to be a targeted attack against someone who lived in the building.

A warrant was obtained by police on February 9 for Rodrick Burgison, who is believed to be the shooter. Police say an investigation showed Burgison shot at the address as a form of retaliation for an ongoing dispute.

Burgison was arrested as he was going to CT Adult Probation in Torrington. He is currently held on bond and will be in court on March 11.

