Man arrested after falling asleep behind wheel of stolen car: police

A caller told police the car was in a driveway before rolling backwards into the middle of the street with the 38-year-old asleep behind the wheel.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A 38-year-old man was arrested after officers found him asleep inside his car in the middle of the road.

Police say they responded Tuesday morning to the area of John Street and Old Foxon Road due to a reported car in the middle of the street. A caller had told officers, the car was in a driveway before rolling backwards into the road.

The man inside the car was identified as Jonathan Barrios. When he woke up, police say he gave officers a false name and date of birth but then admitted to lying due to a warrant for his arrest out of New Haven. Police check their systems and found he did have a warrant for his arrest.

The car was discovered to be stolen out of Bridgeport on January 25 after officers checked the V.I.N. Barrios was arrested and taken to the East Haven Police Department for processing.

Police also found a gun on the front seat of the car and suspected various drugs like cocaine and heroin.