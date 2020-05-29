Man arrested at New Haven Walmart for alleged shoplifting

Police said the suspect became belligerent when asked for his receipt. He then ran away from the officer when he was asked for his name.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police arrested a Richard Smith, 29, of New Haven Wednesday after being called to the Walmart on Foxon Road.

According to the New Haven Police report, the first officer on scene and the store's Asset Protection Manager approached Smith as he attempted to leave with a cart filled with a grill, two air conditioners, and a grill cover.

The manager had asked Smith for his receipt and he could not show her one. Smith then made claims that he used an app to buy the items. When the manager went to help him verify his purchase, Smith was said to have begun exiting windows on his phone. He then claimed the wifi in the building was down and he could not show the purchase order on his phone.

Smith then claimed he had problems with an employee discount and said he was an employee at the North Haven Walmart.

Police said while the Asset Protection Manager continued to try and verify Smith made the purchase, he became more belligerent. The manager asked Smith for his name to check employee records, but Smith snapped at her asking if she was listening to him. It was then the officer asked Smith to walk away from the area due to the officer's belief that Smith was becoming a threat to people nearby. Smith then told the manager and officer, " "I`m trying to purchase my stuff." The officer told Smith he is no longer buying the items and to step out of line.

The officer said based on Smith's erratic behavior, he believed Smith was going to start a fight and wanted him away from the other people. The officer took out his mace.

Smith was then reported to have started yelling at the officer and the manager that he was going to buy his stuff. At one point he began yelling into the officer's face allegedly saying, "what? I have to listen to you because you`re a cop?! What are you going to do, kill me?"

At another point, Smith began to yell coronavirus at the officer who was within six feet of him and to get out of his face. Smith was not wearing a mask inside the store.

Another officer arrived on the scene and Smith's cart was taken away from him. Backup was also called to Walmart. Smith began to move away from the register. The first officer on the scene tried to identify Smith and gave him several commands, which Smith ignored as he walked away. The officer told Smith he had to identify him due to him causing a disturbance in the Walmart. Smith then tried to walk past the officer and the officer grabbed his arm.

Smith then tried to run from the officer and the office used his mace. Smith tried to run out the door and was grabbed by the officer at the store's second exit. Police said Smith continued to resist them and told him to stop.

Police found drugs on Smith and he is facing several charges including larceny in the fifth degree and assault on a police officer.

The police report said one of the officers possibly injured their knee during the struggled to take Smith into custody.

A nearby shopper inside began to record the incident. This video then began to circulate on social media.

In response, New Haven Police released their body camera surveillance of the entire incident across their pages. (Warning: Graphic Content and Language)

Chief Reyes said, "The officers' actions were appropriate under the circumstances and the use of force was appropriate under the circumstances. The arresting officer's body camera footage clearly shows the officer attempting to detain an individual, later identified as Richard E. Smith, Jr., who is suspected of trying to walk out the store without paying for a shopping cart of merchandise. The officer is injured as he and responding officers attempt to detain the man." Chief Reyes added, "During the incident, the man falsely identified himself as a Walmart employee when he is not and he claimed to have tried to make a purchase when he had not. Additionally, officers found the man in possession of a quantity of illegal drugs." "The officers did an excellent job and used the amount of force necessary to overcome the resistance of the man who refused to be arrested," Chief Reyes said.



New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes released a statement on the arrest: