Man arrested after attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford

Police said the man was trying to find his dog who he thought was stolen and being used as a police detection or K-9 unit dog.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A man was arrested for attempting to break into State Police cruisers in Hartford on Wednesday night.

Police said at approximately 10:39 p.m., a man dressed in dark clothing was seen by Trooper in the Troop H parking lot. When they got to him they identified him as Arash Kani, 30.

Kani said he was trying to find his dog who he thought was stolen and being used as a police detection or K-9 unit dog. He said he was trying to see if his dog was okay and wanted to "shush" the K-9s that were barking.

Police said that Kani tried to get into State Police cruisers, both of which were occupied at the time by State Police K-9s.

Kani was placed under arrest and charged with violation of failure to renew registration, attempted larceny in the 1st degree, and criminal trespass 1st degree.

He was placed on a $10,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on January 19.

