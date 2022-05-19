Hamden police arrest man in connection to 2021 shooting

The suspect is being held on a $2 million bond.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police arrested a suspect in connection to the May 2021 murder of Semaj Reddick.

Lamont Quadir Smith-Reed, 18, of New Haven, was arrested for a drive-by shooting in the parking lot of the Minute Mart on 280 Circular Avenue that killed Reddick, police said.

Reddick was rushed to the hospital after the shooting and died from his injuries. The investigation revealed the shooting was targeted.

Police said Smith-Reed was being held in custody at the time of his arrest at the Department of Corrections on unrelated charges. He was charged with Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder and is being held on a $2 million bond.

He's scheduled to appear in court on May 27.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at 203-230-4055. Callers may remain anonymous.

