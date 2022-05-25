Arrest made in connection to fatal assault in Killingly

Police found a deceased male at the Whetstone Mill complex Tuesday night.

KILLINGLY, Conn. — A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal assault of a man at the Whetstone Mill complex in Killingly.

Alexander Neidhart IV, 42, was processed and charged with 1st-degree assault.

Police said at 10:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Troop D received a call requesting a well-being check on someone, who was last known to be visiting the Whetstone Mill complex in Killingly. Police found a male in a condo at the complex who'd suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation began and Neidhhart was arrested in connection to the incident and transported to Troop D.

Neidhart is currently being detained on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern District Major Crime Squad detectives at Troop D at 860-779-4900.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

